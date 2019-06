Paklena zvijer na šest točkova sa 750 konjskih snaga

View this post on Instagram

Three LIVE axles! This completely reworked 2016 @jeep Wrangler Rubicon 75th Anniversary Hard Rock Edition 6×6 is powered by a Dodge Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine producing 707hp and 650 ft/lbs of torque backed by an automatic transmission. … #BarrettJackson #Northeast #MoheganSun #CollectorCars #Jeep #JeepWrangler #Dodge #Hellcat #HardRock