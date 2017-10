Kakva legendarna lokacija – ovo je u CG najviše oduševilo Akona, Baroza….

#GCFMNE was a tremendous experience for all of us and we're blessed to have the possibility to meet fantastic people during the event! @sara_almadani_ @akon @therealeve @dallasaustins @wyclefjean @afrojack @jcartu See you soon in Montenegro!

A post shared by Airways Scenic & Charter (@airwayscharter) on Oct 23, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT