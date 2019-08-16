A man suspected of committing murder 11 years ago arrested by Montenegrin police

Montenegrin Police arrested Antonije Manić (37), citizen of Serbia, who was subject of Interpol red Notice due to a murder committed in the Netherlands 11 years ago.

Manić was arrested while he was trying to commit another murder in Montenegro.

“International Interpol Red Notice for Antonije Manić was issued in order to provide his attendance in the criminal proceedings initiated against him in the Netherlands on suspicion of killing a woman with a knife knife on 20 June 2006”, reported Police Department.

Investigating judge of the High Court in Bijelo Polje rendered decision on extradition detention for Manić.

Manić is expected to be extradited to the Netherlands.