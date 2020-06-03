A total of €22 million to be invested in the construction of “Kraljičina plaža” by the end of year

By the end of year, Adriatic Properties Company will invest €22 million in the construction of hotel “Kraljičina plaža” in Budva, the completion of which is expected in two and a half years, it was announced at yesterday’s session of the Committee on monitoring implementation of the decision on long-term lease of Mamula and Kraljičina plaža.

CEO of the hotel and tourism company Miločer, Mr Dragan Miković, said that investments in Adriatic Properties would be transparent.

“There’s no reason to hide anything. If the law allows, we will make all costs transparent”, Mr Miković pointed out.

Works on “Kraljičina plaža” are carried by Montenegrin Bemax. It will cover an area of more than 21.000 square meters. According to Mr Damir Davidović, Secretary general in the Ministry of Tourism and Sustainable Development. A total of €73 million will be invested in the new five-star hotel.

“The investment envisages construction of a five-star hotel with 126 accommodation units – 43 single rooms, 44 double rooms, 31 three-bed rooms, 4 four-bed rooms, 2 five-bed rooms and 2 rooms with six beds. Once it is completed, “Kraljičina plaža” will add to the overall tourist product.

According to the report of the leaseholder, by 1 November, when the construction started, Adriatic Properties had spent around €4,2 million.

Mr Miković said that investor had invested over €5,5 million in the hotel construction so far. He added that one of the management of Aman brand, Janu, would administer the complex for the period of 42 years of lease.

90% OF OUR PEOPLE WILL BE EMPLOYED

Ms Ana Nikolić, DPS member, said that we should rely on our people for the functioning of the new hotel. Mr Davidović answered that “Kraljičina plaža” would be working for 12 months and have 230 employees at annual level, 300 at the peak of the season.

The leaseholder has agreed that at least 90% of Montenegrin nationals will have job at the hotel.

The agreement on the lease of “Kraljičina plaža” hotel was concluded 13 years ago. The beginning of the construction had to wait due to the delays in the adoption of spatial plan.

“The leaseholder is obliged to invest not less than €110 million in the hotel complex”, Mr Davidović said.

Agreement with Bemax is not secret

Member of the Socialist People’s Party, Mr Srđan Milić, asked for the explanation about the difference in the square footage in the agreement with Bemax.

Mr Miković pointed out the agreement details would be published.

“If it’s not a trade secret, I am ready to deliver the agreement”, Mr Miković said.

Mr Davidović said that difference in square footage “refers to green areas and water mirrors”.