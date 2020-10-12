Alarming data: Nine patients in Montenegro die due to COVID-19 complications

Nine patients who had coronavirus died in the last 24 hours. They were from Podgorica, Bijelo Polje (4), Herceg Novi, Žabljak, Pljevlja and Nikšić and were born in 1969, 1945, 1932, 1942, 1941 (2 patients), 1965, 1970 and 1966. Institute for Public Health registered 181 new infections and 300 recoveries. There are currently 3919 active cases of coronavirus in Montenegro.

New infections were registered in Podgorica-75, Nikšić-46, Ulcinj- 19, Rožaje-12, Cetinje-11, Pljevlja-8, Var-3, Tivat-3, Kotor -2, Berane-1 and Budva-1.

Total COVID-19 death toll in the second wave of infection (beginning of June) is 2020.

Active cases, recovered cases and death cases from the beginning of June:

Rates of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants:

Budva 859, Pljevlja 838, Berane 830, Cetinje 810, Ulcinj 747, Nikšić 745, Podgorica 738, Žabljak 616, Rožaje 605, Kolašin 549, Kotor 522, Bar 445, Mojkovac 418, Plav 236, Danilovgrad 222, Tivat 214, Tuzi 200, Šavnik 100, Plužine 92, Petnjica 91, Herceg Novi 81,andGusinje 71. The Municipality of Andrijevica is coronavirus-free.