All new confirmed coronavirus cases are in Podgorica

After 51 samples were analyzed today, another four coronavirus cases were confirmed, taking the total number to 201. All new confirmed coronavirus cases are from Podgorica. Three people had close contact with confirmed cases, while one person is under Covid-19 contact investigation, the Public Health Institute announced.

Number of coronavirus infections city by city:

Podgorica: 95

Tuzi: 34

Bar: 18

Nikšić: 17

Ulcinj: 9

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Tivat: 2

Danilovgrad: 3