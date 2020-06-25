English

Another 22 persons test positive for coronavirus Na koronu pozitivne još 22 osobe

Another 22 persons have tested positive for coronavirus, Institute for Public Health has reported. There are currently 87 active cases in Montenegro. Most cases are from Rožaje.

Institute analyzed a total of 267 samples and confirmed new cases in Rožaje (7), Bijelo Polje (6), Budva (2), Pljevlja (2), Podgorica (2),Tuzi(1), Kotor (1) and Bar (1).

There are currently 87 cases of coronavirus in MNE:

Rožaje: 35
Podgorica: 19
Bijelo Polje: 10
Budva: 5
Bar: 4
Berane: 4
Ulcinj: 3
Cetinje: 2
Pljevlja: 2
Tuzi: 1
Kotor: 1
Danilovgrad: 1.

