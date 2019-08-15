Another municipality in Montenegro is not a good idea

Ministry of Public Administration claims that citizens of Bar would also have right to vote in the referendum regarding the status of Sutomore. However, Ministry says that formation of new municipalities isn’t rational, requires additional employment in the administration and, this, increase public expenditure.

Portal Bar writes that Sutomore has obtained all the required approvals and opinions. However, representatives of the Ministry of Public Administration deny such claims saying that the decision on the establishment of new municipality would be irrational.

“Ministry produced its opinion regarding this matter and stated that at this moment it wouldn’t be rational to increase number of local administration units in Montenegro considering that they are not financially sustainable”, said the representatives of the Ministry.

They explained why.

“New local administration units require employment in the administration and increase in public expenditure. Given the fact that stability of public finances in Montenegro hinges on local administrations, it is necessary to cut public expenditure in order to increase investments in development projects”, said the representatives of the Ministry.