Around €1,9 million for subsidies, sport activities to resume on Wednesday, competition without audience on 1 June

Minister of Economy, Ms Dragica Sekulić, said in the press conference today that everybody who “applied for subsidies during holidays and met criteria envisaged by the Program were paid salaries today”.

“A total of €1,9 million has been paid in gross”, minister Sekulić said.

Minister warned that they had information that measures of the National Coordination Body were not respected. She pointed out that employers were entitled not to allow entrance to people who didn’t have masks.

Three phases

Minister of Sport and Youth, Mr Nikola Janović, announced that sport activities would resume starting from 6 May and would be organized in three phases.

“The first phase encompasses that all sport clubs can train in open and closed space while adhering to rigorous measures. Without close contact, of course. The second phase with collective sports starts on 18 May and the third phase starts on 1 June and allows continuation of competition without audience”, Mr Janović said.

Danger is still there

Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Boban Mugoša, warned that nobody should completely relax as danger was still there.

Kindergartens won’t be open yet

Dr Mugoša said that he couldn’t tell when kindergartens would start working.

Patient transferred to Graz

In respect to the patient who was transferred to Gray for treatment, Dr Mugoša said that the patient has been on ventilator for long and needed more intense treatment.

“The patient is not well. We did that to save his life. Ventilators don’t save lives always”, Dr Mugoša pointed out.

Dr Mugoša said they were estimating the level of risk every day.

“Lifting the ban on intercity traffic will depend on the risk assessment. I can’t tell you anything about that today”, Dr Mugoša said.

Case in Bijelo Polje

Dr Mugoša said that the case from Bijelo Polje was under scrutiny.