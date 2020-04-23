Begić: Keep the distance, there will be time for socializing

Assistant Director of the Institute for Public Health, Dr Senad Begić, warned the citizens and urged them to keep maintaining distance in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus. He said they were considering the possibility for making masks mandatory.

“It is clear the result we have achieved is amazing: very low disease rate and the lowest mortality rate in the region. This is the result of all of us, of citizens who adhered to the measures and contributed to flattening the infection curve. However, these results are still fragile because the situation requires caution. I understand we miss hanging out, socializing, going out, talking to people, but this isn’t the right time for that”, Dr Begić pointed out.

He added that the fact that there are so many people on streets concerned him.

“People kiss, hug each other, that’s very risky”, he said.

Institute for Children’s Disease provided adequate care

Director of the institute for Children’s Disease, Dr Saša Radović, said that phone consultations for specialist and sub-specialist ambulance stations had been open as of 25 March.

“Everything has been function, and emergency checks happened on a daily basis. We have provided appropriate medical care”, Dr Radović stressed.

Wearing masks might be mandatory

Asked if wearing masks will be mandatory, Dr Begić said that was being considered.

Vaccination process must be uninterrupted

Dr Radović said that vaccination process was uninterrupted.

“We need normal vaccination process”, he said.

Measles epidemic could be even more dangerous than coronavirus.

“We can’t tell any medical reason why protection of children and adults would stop now”, Dr Radović said.

Breastfeeding is recommended

Doctor Radović said that breastfeeding was recommended even if mothers were positive for coronavirus.

“There’s a risk that a mother can transmit virus after childbirth, that’s true. But breastfeeding is recommended, with adherence to rules. That decision is up to the parents, however”, Dr Radović said.

Quarantines produced results

Dr Begić said that institutional quarantines had produced excellent results.

Three patients on ventilator

Dr Radović pointed out that 17 patients had been hospitalized in the Clinical Center. Four patients are expected to be discharged by the end of the week. Three patients are on ventilator.