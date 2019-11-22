Bosniak Party Delegation holds talks with Tusk and Hahn

Bosniak Party Delegation, headed by its Vice-President, Mr Osmnan Nurković, and political director, Mr Suljo Mustafić, had numerous meetings with high European People’s Party officials on the EPP Congress in Zagreb.

BP representatives congratulated newly appointed EPP president, Mr Donald Tusk, on his new function and expressed readiness to fully commit to cooperation with EPP and further European integration.

They stated that program aspirations and BP’s commitments recognized by European partners were the best recommendation for this party’s membership in the most powerful group in the European Parliament.

“You can count on our full support for all your activities”, said Mr Tusk.

Commissioner of the European Commission, Mr Johannes Hahn, expressed his gratitude to the BP representatives for the contribution they made in the establishment of democratic climate, reinforcement of institutions and rule of law.