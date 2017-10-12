Brajovic with Serbian politicians: Relations the best in the last decade

Political relations of Montenegro and Serbian leadership are getting better, and parliamentary diplomacy, which facilitates the cooperation at all other levels, is of particular importance, assessed the parliament speakers of the two countries, Ivan Brajovic and Maja Gojkovic.

At a joint press conference in the Serbian Parliament, after the meeting that was held at the beginning of the official visit of the Montenegrin Parliament delegation to Serbia, Brajovic said that Montenegro was continuously committed to building friendly relations with Serbia. They are further empowered by the regional context and goals of both countries to become members of the European Union.

“Defining our relations, especially after restoring independence of both countries, allowed relaxing the relations and improving them continuously. What is very important is that the public of our two countries knows that historical relations are very complex. They were often evaluated from different sides, often judged through the aspect of our internal needs, but also the needs of a wider environment,” he said.

Brajovic said that, when it comes to the political aspect, in the last decade, the two counties’ relations are certainly the best in the last decade.

“In addition, when it comes to all types of cooperation, ie economic, infrastructural, cooperation in tourism, there are no obstacles or restrictions,” Brajovic said adding that it is important that the two delegations discussed improving parliamentary cooperation.

Gojkovic said that both Serbia and Montenegro are paying equal attention to the improvement of bilateral relations. At the parliamentary level, the two countries show that the dialogue between their politicians is the most necessary for understanding. Gojkovic called to mind that the two countries are bound by many foreign policy commitments, history, as well as the apparently common future in the EU.

“We discussed the possibility that the Berlin process could get another dimension – a parliamentary dimension. I told the distinguished President who agrees with this idea to present our idea to all who make the Berlin Process. Thus, most probably, the Berlin Process at the next meeting that will be held in London will get this dimension for the first time,” Gojkovic said.

As Parliament stated, at the meetings in the Government of Serbia with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, it was concluded that communication between Montenegro and Serbia is regular and quality, and that regional stability is the precondition for accelerated economic development.

“Significant attention was paid to the European perspective of Montenegro and Serbia, where Parliament Speaker Brajovic emphasised the commitment of Montenegro to the ‘regatta principle’, ie measuring the individual performance of candidate countries for membership in the Union,” the Parliament’s statement said.