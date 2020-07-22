Brajović: We can only accept dialogue about the implementation of the law

Dialogue is acceptable to me only when it concerns application, not amendments to the Law on Freedom of Religion, said Mr Ivan Brajović, president of Montenegro’s Parliament.

Mr Brajović reiterated his personal view and the view of his party in relation to the law.

“Our view has been the same since the period of the preparation and adoption of this law”, he said.

“Our mandate is to preserve Montenegro’s name, to preserve its proud history and protect all citizens. That’s why this Parliament adopted the Law which guarantees all religious communities equal rights and freedoms. Montenegro can only decide about the use of state-owned property”, Mr Brajović said.

Laws are passed to be respected and applied, he pointed out.