Brajovic in Zagreb in next two days

Parliament speaker Ivan Brajovic will lead a parliamentary delegation of Montenegro at the sitting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), which will be held in Zagreb in the next two days.

As announced by the Parliament, Brajovic will have bilateral meetings with Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and PM Andrej Plenkovic tomorrow, whereas he will meet hic Croatian counterpart Gordan Jandrokovic on Saturday.

During his stay in Zagreb, Brajovic will also meet representatives of the Community of Montenegrins in Croatia.

In the framework of the SEECP sitting Brajovic on Saturday, Brajovic will have a presentation entitled “Connecting – Cooperation – Communication – the way forward”.