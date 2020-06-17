Bulatović to Veljović: My family and I are being threatened

Acting president of the Municipality of Budva, Mr Vladimir Bulatović, has asked Mr Veselin Verljović, director of the Police Department, and head of the Budva Police, Mr Zoran Vučinić, to make assessment of the safety of his family, himself and the municipal building.

Mr Bulatović explains in a letter that Mr Dragan Krapović from Democratic Montenegro threatened him. He also says his daughter was threatened.

CdM publishes Mr Bulatović’s letter

With regard to recent events in Budva, provoked by the dismissal of the president of the municipality of Budva and president of the Municipal Assembly, on the grounds of individual statements of specific persons, telephone calls and circumstances in town, I would be glad if You could make assessment of the safety of family, myself and municipal building.

On 16 June 2020 I received a phone call from Dragan Krapović (067240348) at 17:06, when he explicitly and in front of several witnesses threatened me that of police reacted, members of Democrats would find me and use force.

Not just in Budva but in entire Montenegro. I answered that I considered it a threat and said I would act upon that.

On 17 June 2020, after reaction of the police, Dragan Krapović, Mijomir Pejović and Krsto Rdaović called for attacks on everybody who didn’t want to vote for them,.

On that same day, I received several calls from the number 067429016 and threats from unknown background voices.

There has been story that anyone who replaces the dismissed presidents will be exposed to lynch.

In the part relating to operational work of the municipality, dismissed persons announce today that they “will come to work tomorrow”.

In that context , I ask you to make safety assessment of the situation and provide police protection to enable unhindered work of the municipality and preserve municipal property.