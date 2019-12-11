Capital budget funds redirected to three new projects

Public Works Administration submitted to the Ministry of Finance request for the re-allocation of unspent funds from the Capital budget, which amounted to €1,08 million on 3 December.

Funds from six programs will be redirected. The main reason for that are the projects that haven’t started yet.

Around €445.000 has been earmarked from the program intended for the construction and reconstruction of administrative space for the work of administrative authorities. This amount hasn’t been spent for the reconstruction of administrative facilities and the money will now be used for the needs of the Ministry of Interior, police station in Gusinje, military barracks in Masline and for the construction of eco-building of the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism.

Program intended for the construction and reconstruction of sport facilities will provide €45.000, result of the delay in the construction of sport hall in the gymnasium school and in the secondary vocational school in Rožaje, sport hall in Gusinje and open-air pool in Pljevlja.

Another €100.000 comes from the construction of local infrastructure program. Works on the reconstruction of Ribarska Street and Plav-Bogićevica road haven’t started yet.

Around €130.000 will be earmarked from the program for the environment protection, since development channeling waste and atmospheric waters project in Cetinjsko polje hasn’t been completed.

Considering that construction of kindergartens in Bar and Ulcinj and elementary school in Guke hasn’t started yet and given the fact that reconstruction of the heating plant of the University of Montenegro has failed, around €60.000 will be redirected.

Finally, owing to delay in the construction of House of wine in Bar, reconstruction of Kanli tower in Herceg Novi and arrangement of Ali-Pašini izvori in Gusinje, another €300.000 will be redirected.

A total of €1,08 million will be re-allocated to three other projects.

A total of €162.000 will be intended for the public utility fees for the construction of complex for Special Anti-Terrorist Unit and Special Police Unit.

Around €230.000 will be earmarked for providing assistance to local administrations in solving infrastructure problems.

A total of €688.000 will be redirected and used for the purposes of the construction of the Home for the Elderly in Podgorica.

Total capital budget for this year amounted to €63,31 million.

In accordance with the Government’s decision, a total of €810.211,9 will be redirected.

Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism will earmark €106.950 and transfer the money to the account of the Agency for the Environment Protection.

As Government’s decision states, this re-allocation is necessary for the activities of mapping the habitats for the purposes of Natura 2000 network and development of zero bio-diversity on the Saint Nikola island, near Budva, that is supposed to be protected.

Real Estate Administration didn’t have enough funds to pay the bill for the fuel used in October.

Government agreed to transfer €400.000 to the account of this institution.

„During 2019, Ministry of Culture started implementing additional activities aimed at achieving goals related to strengthening state identity”, reads the executive summary of the extraordinary expenses in this Ministry.

In order to cover the expenses, around €20.000 was transferred from the account of the Ministry of Tourism, and the rest from the account of State Archives, Montenegrin National Theatre, Musical Center, Administration for the Protection of Cultural Heritage and Film Center.

Government approved of the transfer of €80.000 to the current budget reserves.

Provision of the so-called crypto-box, for the purposes of upgrading the system of electronic exchange of secret data, will require €23.700.

Around €8.484,763 will be earmarked for payments relating to Nataša Marinović, who was temporarily engaged in the permanent NATO mission in Brussels.