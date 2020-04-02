Change of decision: Citizens allowed to leave their homes on Sunday

By means of the order of the Ministry of Health, citizens will be allowed to move on Sunday until 1 pm.

By means of previous measures adopted by National Coordination Body on 30 March, citizens were forbidden to leave their homes on Saturday from 1 pm to Monday 5 am. The prohibition does not include persons who perform regular tasks and provide services of public interest and are essential to life.

Implementation of temporary measures has been extended until 17 April.

Other measures adopted by NCB include the following:

ban on gathering on open public space, between 5 am to 7 pm, children under the age of 12, without presence of one parent, foster parent, adoptive parent or other major family member; ban on sport and recreation activities on public areas; ban on gathering in the facilities for persons who are not members of the joint family household.

NCB has stated that orders are not respected as they should be and that Montenegro is in the crucial moment of the pandemic.