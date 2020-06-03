Citizens of Serbia will be allowed to enter Montenegro when number of coronavirus cases drops to 2.000

Ambassador of Montenegro to Serbia, Mr tarzan Milošević, said for the N1 Live that it was necessary that number of coronavirus cases dropped to 2.000 in order for citizens of Serbia to be allowed to travel to Montenegro.

Mr Milošević explains that Montenegro has set standards for countries whose nationals are allowed to enter Montenegro, stipulating 25 infected persons per 100.000 inhabitants.

For now, Serbia doesn’t meet those standards.

“Since many dilemmas have arisen, let me get this straight. People who have their companies and have business in Montenegro are allowed to enter Montenegro, under specific conditions (self-isolation). That person is allowed to move from his/her company to the building where the company is located and back”, Mr Milošević said.

He explains that necessary prerequisites are issued by the National Coordination Body.

“Citizens of Serbia address the embassy which sends the request to the National Coordination Body. NCB grants permission, sets the day or two days during the week for entering Montenegro”, Mr Milošević says.

Asked to explain the role of a convoy, he says that in case 40 or 50 people apply for travelling, they should be placed in quarantine. State has organized convoy to make the procedure simpler.

Convoys take citizens to facilities particularly designed for that purpose.

“There’s another thing I’d like to clarify. Citizens of Montenegro who live in Serbia and then go to Montenegro, are required to go in quarantine. If I left now, I would have to do that. Self-isolation is for people under 11, over 70, people who accompany their family member who was under treatment in Serbia or those who go to attend funerals”, Mr Milošević explains.

“I wish citizens of Serbia could enter Montenegro, and I would like it to be quick. But here’s the point. There are currently 4.400 infected persons in Serbia. If there was a test in Serbia, I guarantee Serbia would meet the set standards in two to three days”, Mr Milošević says.

He said that Slovenia had carried out the greatest amount of tests but “Serbia is approaching that figure”.