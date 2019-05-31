Fourth phase of Thousand Plus Project is going to begin at the end of this year. Representatives of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) have backed the continuation of the project. As Director of the Directorate for Housing Development in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Tourism, Mr Marko Čanović, said for “Pobjeda”, at the end of this year they would submit an official request for the allotment of funds required for the next phase of the project which has been very successful so far.

“We’re constantly working on the improvement of our offer. Thus, an innovation in the fourth phase is that all the apartments on the market are going to be in the offer, as long as they meet specific criteria such as, minimum energy efficiency requirements, excerpt from the real estate registry etc”, said Mr Čanović.

Tender will refer to already built apartments. There won’t be tender for the apartments which are under construction. Citizens will be able to buy any apartment on the market, provided that all the stipulated requirements are met.

“Hopefully, this will have an impact on the reduction in the price of the apartments under construction”, said Mr Čanović.

They are planning some benefits for the equipment of apartments bought in this program.

Three phases of this project provided dwelling for 1.162 households, i.e. more than 3.000 citizens. Another 400 households will have their housing problems solved in the fourth phase of this project.

This project has been implemented from 2010.