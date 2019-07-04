Confusion over beach equipment

Main tourist season has started and, as it has been announced by the Coastal Zone Management earlier, beach equipment will be free for use after 5 pm. However, undefined procedures would spoil the pleasure. The confusion arose after the social network users had complained that tenants had “their own law” and charged deckchairs and beach umbrellas after 7 pm.

Representatives of the Coastal Zone Management said that tenants had agreed that beach equipment should be free of charge after 5 pm.

They added that, in the coming days, they would finish graphic foils which would be put on the information boards.

“The boards will clearly show the working hours, and particularly that equipment at the beach is free of charge after 5 pm”, said the representatives of coastal Zone Management.

Since Coastal Zone Management didn’t officially announce that beach equipment will be free of charge, beach tenants got confused. Tenants of several beaches said to CdM yesterday that nobody had right to charge beach equipment after 5 pm.

It remains unclear whether tenants who breach this rule will be punished.

Representatives of Management said that guests complained about charging beach equipment after 5 pm, stating that it hadn’t been stipulated by the Rule Book on More Detailed Requirements regarding arrangement and equipment, types and conditions for the use of bathing areas. They didn’t mention the Contract signed by Coastal Zone and tenants.