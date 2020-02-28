Coronavirus doesn’t prevent tourists from visiting Montenegro

Not only did coronavirus epidemic take several thousands of lives across the world, but it also affected economic movements. Losses in the world economy are enormous. Tourism suffers most.

However, CdM interlocutors say that there’s no alarming data in relation to Montenegro, tourist arrangements are not cancelled.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association, Mr Dragan Purko Ivančević, points out that prospects for the pre-season are very good.

Apart from stable and safe situation, he adds, it is important that tourists feel safe and have no fear they will contract any disease.

“For now, there are no announcements that arrangements will be cancelled. We’ll have more information in a couple of days as the greatest tourism travel trade fair in Europe starts on 4 March in Berlin”, Mr Ivančević points out.

However, he warns that the coronavirus situation could affect tourism season in Montenegro if it lasts.

Co-owner of Montenegro starts HG and president of the Montenegrin Tourism Association, Mr Žarko Radulović, hopes that spread of coronavirus will stop.

He says that numerous tourism destinations around the world have felt consequences of the epidemic and that damage caused is huge.

Given the fact that Montenegro has seasonal character, Mr Radulović hopes that the situation will remain under control. Otherwise, consequences would be terrible.

Mr Radulović says certain groups of tourists have delayed their arrival for May, although they were supposed to come at the end of February.

“Our company takes all necessary safety measures”, Mr Radulović stressed.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus in Montenegro. The country is taking precautionary measures while several hundreds of citizens are under watch.