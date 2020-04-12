Coronavirus: Five new cases detected

As of this morning, labs of the Public Health Institute have analyzed 128 samples and detected five new coronavirus cases, they noted. New cases were spotted in Podgorica (4) and Tivat (1). Therefore, the total number of people infected with Covid-19 in Montenegro is 272 cases.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day

Confirmed cases by municipalities:

Podgorica: 145

Tuzi: 36

Nikšić: 31

Bar: 21

Ulcinj: 10

Andrijevica: 7

Bijelo Polje: 6

Herceg Novi: 6

Budva: 4

Danilovgrad: 3

Tivat: 3