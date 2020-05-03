Coronavirus in Montenegro: Fourth day without a new positive test

Over the past seven days, a total of 1.292 samples were analyzed and only one coronavirus case was detected. Good news is that Montenegro now records no new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row.

Since the start of the outbreak, labs of the Institute for Public Health have done 7.816 Covid-19 tests per capita, they told CdM.

The number of infections subsided to 65, while the number of recovered patients went up to 249, according to coronainfoCG portal.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons