Coronavirus recovery rates rising, no new infections reported today

No new coronavirus cases were detected today in Montenegro. The number of people recovering from the virus is increasing – 298, while there are 17 current active cases.

Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons

“Labs of the Institute for Public Health analyzed 243 samples as of yesterday and found no new active cases,” they announced.

Therefore, the number of infections since the beginning of the outbreak is still 324.

Recovered people by municipalities:

Ulcinj: 10

Gusinje: 3

Podgorica: 2

Bar: 1

Bijelo Polje: 1

There are 1.133 people under surveillance, while nine have died from Covid-19 so far.