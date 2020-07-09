COVID-19 death toll in Montenegro rises to 10 as Institute for Public Health confirms another 59 cases

Institute for Public Health has confirmed another 59 coronavirus cases. It also reported two deaths. New cases are from Podgorica (30), Berane (5), Budva (4), Nikšić (4), Cetinje (3), Pljevlja (3), Tivat (3), Ulcinj (3), Herceg Novi (2), Gusinje (1) and Danilovgrad (1). Number of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants is 101.
“Laboratories analyzed 5685 samples in 24 hours. Person who was suspected of having died due to COVID-19 was also among positive samples”, Institute said.
Death of a person who was in hospital in Berane has also been reported.
“Persons who died were form Gusinje and Rožaje. Total number of death cases since the beginning of June is 10”, Institute reports.
Total number of cases since the beginning of June amounts to 695. Number of active cases is 680.
Active cases:
Podgorica 259
Rožaje 130
Bijelo Polje 60
Berane 36
Budva 32
Cetinje 24
Pljevlja 23
Bar 19
Tivat 18
Gusinje 17
Nikšić 13
Petnjica 11
Ulcinj 11
Danilovgrad 9
Herceg Novi 8
Kotor 7
Tuzi 2
Andrijevica 1
Active cases per 100.000 inhabitants:
Gusinje 850
Rožaje 566
Budva 167
Petnjica 128
Cetinje 144
Podgorica 141
Bijelo Polje 130
Tivat 128
Berane 118
Pljevlja 75
Ulcinj 55
Bar 45
Danilovgrad 32
Kotor 31
Herceg Novi 26
Andrijevica 20
Tuzi 13
Nikšić 18
Kolašin 0
Mojkovac 0
Plav 0
Plužine 0
Žabljak 0
Šavnik 0