COVID-19 death toll in Montenegro rises to 10 as Institute for Public Health confirms another 59 cases

Institute for Public Health has confirmed another 59 coronavirus cases. It also reported two deaths. New cases are from Podgorica (30), Berane (5), Budva (4), Nikšić (4), Cetinje (3), Pljevlja (3), Tivat (3), Ulcinj (3), Herceg Novi (2), Gusinje (1) and Danilovgrad (1). Number of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants is 101.

“Laboratories analyzed 5685 samples in 24 hours. Person who was suspected of having died due to COVID-19 was also among positive samples”, Institute said.

Death of a person who was in hospital in Berane has also been reported.

“Persons who died were form Gusinje and Rožaje. Total number of death cases since the beginning of June is 10”, Institute reports.

Total number of cases since the beginning of June amounts to 695. Number of active cases is 680.

Active cases:

Podgorica 259

Rožaje 130

Bijelo Polje 60

Berane 36

Budva 32

Cetinje 24

Pljevlja 23

Bar 19

Tivat 18

Gusinje 17

Nikšić 13

Petnjica 11

Ulcinj 11

Danilovgrad 9

Herceg Novi 8

Kotor 7

Tuzi 2

Andrijevica 1

Active cases per 100.000 inhabitants:

Gusinje 850

Rožaje 566

Budva 167

Petnjica 128

Cetinje 144

Podgorica 141

Bijelo Polje 130

Tivat 128

Berane 118

Pljevlja 75

Ulcinj 55

Bar 45

Danilovgrad 32

Kotor 31

Herceg Novi 26

Andrijevica 20

Tuzi 13

Nikšić 18

Kolašin 0

Mojkovac 0

Plav 0

Plužine 0

Žabljak 0

Šavnik 0