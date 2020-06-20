Covid-19: Four new cases confirmed in Montenegro

Four new Covid-19 infections were detected today, says the Institute for Public Health. New cases are from Podgorica (2), Berane (1) and Bijelo Polje (1). Currently, there are 35 active cases in Montenegro.

“Labs of the Institute for Public Health analyzed 297 samples, out of which 4 were positive for the coronavirus. New cases are from Podgorica (2), Berane (1) and Bijelo Polje (1),” the Institute pointed out.

They explained that a case from Bijelo Polje was in close contact with the one from Rožaje, while the source of infection in others is still unknown.

There are currently 35 active cases in Montenegro:

Rožaje: 14

Podgorica: 11

Berane: 3

Budva: 2

Cetinje: 2

Bar: 1

Ulcinj: 1

Bijelo Polje: 1