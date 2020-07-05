Covid-19 in MNE: Number of new cases is rising. Another 61 people have tested positive

The number of coronavirus cases in Montenegro is continuously increasing. Over the past 24 hours, labs of the Public Health Institute analyzed 450 samples and 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19. Today’s data of the Institute show that Montenegro records 73 active cases per 100.000 people.

This graph shows the number of new reported cases, total number of cases by day, recovered patients and currently active cases.

Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases are from:

Rožaje 28

Bijelo Polje 9

Podgorica 7

Bar 3

Cetinje 3

Kotor 3

Budva 5

Pljevlja 2

Nikšić 1



“Of 61 new cases, 46 people were in contact with someone already infected with the virus, while for 14 people, the source of infection is still unknown,” the Institute explained.

From the beginning of June, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Montenegro is 457. Unfortunately, five people have passed away from the virus.

Active cases by municipalities:

Rožaje 126

Podgorica 118

Bijelo Polje 53

Berane 28

Budva 21

Pljevlja 18

Bar 17

Gusinje 14

Cetinje 12

Tivat 8

Danilovgrad 8

Nikšić 8

Petnjica 7

Kotor 6

Herceg Novi 6

Ulcinj 4

Tuzi 2

Andrijevica 1

Number of active cases per 100.000 people:

Gusinje 700

Rožaje 536

Bijelo Polje 115

Budva 109

Podgorica 65

Berane 94

Cetinje 72

Pljevlja 58

Tivat 57

Bar 38

Petnjica 36

Danilovgrad 27

Kotor 27

Ulcinj 20

Andrijevica 20

Herceg Novi 19

Tuzi 13

Nikšić 11

Kolašin 0

Mojkovac 0

Plav 0

Plužine 0

Žabljak 0

Šavnik 0