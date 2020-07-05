Covid-19 in MNE: Number of new cases is rising. Another 61 people have tested positive

The number of coronavirus cases in Montenegro is continuously increasing. Over the past 24 hours, labs of the Public Health Institute analyzed 450 samples and 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19. Today’s data of the Institute show that Montenegro records 73 active cases per 100.000 people.
This graph shows the number of new reported cases, total number of cases by day, recovered patients and currently active cases.
Newly confirmed Covid-19 cases are from:
Rožaje 28
Bijelo Polje 9
Podgorica 7
Bar 3
Cetinje 3
Kotor 3
Budva 5
Pljevlja 2
Nikšić 1
“Of 61 new cases, 46 people were in contact with someone already infected with the virus, while for 14 people, the source of infection is still unknown,” the Institute explained.
From the beginning of June, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Montenegro is 457. Unfortunately, five people have passed away from the virus.
Active cases by municipalities:
Rožaje 126
Podgorica 118
Bijelo Polje 53
Berane 28
Budva 21
Pljevlja 18
Bar 17
Gusinje 14
Cetinje 12
Tivat 8
Danilovgrad 8
Nikšić 8
Petnjica 7
Kotor 6
Herceg Novi 6
Ulcinj 4
Tuzi 2
Andrijevica 1
Number of active cases per 100.000 people:
Gusinje 700
Rožaje 536
Bijelo Polje 115
Budva 109
Podgorica 65
Berane 94
Cetinje 72
Pljevlja 58
Tivat 57
Bar 38
Petnjica 36
Danilovgrad 27
Kotor 27
Ulcinj 20
Andrijevica 20
Herceg Novi 19
Tuzi 13
Nikšić 11
Kolašin 0
Mojkovac 0
Plav 0
Plužine 0
Žabljak 0
Šavnik 0