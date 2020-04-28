Covid-19: Montenegro reports zero infections this morning

Montenegro has recorded 321 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. As of yesterday, labs of the Public Health Institute analyzed 57 samples and found no new coronavirus cases, they announced.
Coronavirus in Montenegro: new reported cases/total number of cases by day/number of recovered coronavirus persons and number of currently infected persons
Total number of the infected since the start of the outbreak by municipalities:
Podgorica: 163
Tuzi: 37
Nikšić: 34
Bar: 23
Ulcinj: 22
Andrijevica: 7
Budva: 7
Plav: 7
Bijelo Polje: 6
Herceg Novi: 6
Danilovgrad: 3
Gusinje: 3
Tivat: 3
Ukupan broj oporavljenih je 189 tako da je trenutno zaraznih slučajeva 125.
Kretanje osnovnih epidemioloških parametara možete pratiti na: https://t.co/pk81qJXrT3
— Institut za javno zdravlje Crne Gore (@ijzcg) April 28, 2020