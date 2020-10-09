Daily COVID-19 cases in Montenegro continue to soar: 344 new infections confirmed today

Three COVID-19 patients in Montenegro dies due to complications of the disease over the past 24 hours. Patients were from Herceg Novi, Ulcinj and Bijelo Polje and were born in 1953, 1976 and 1959. Another 344 new infections were confirmed while 172 patients recovered. There are currently 3828 active COVID-19 cases, which is 608 per 100.000 inhabitants.

New cases were registered in Podgorica -169, Nikšić-72, Pljevlja-31, Rožaje-13, Cetinje-11, Kotor-11, Berane-10, Bar-7, Danilovgrad-7, Bijelo Polje-4, Tivat-3, Plav-2, Herceg Novi-2, Petnjica-1 and Andrijevica-1.

Total COVID-19 death toll in Montenegro from the beginning of June is 185.

Active cases, recovered cases and death cases from the beginning of June:

Rates of active cases per 100.000 inhabitants:

Pljevlja 926, Berane 901, Nikšić 790, Budva 718, Podgorica 713, Bijelo Polje 708, Cetinje 684, Rožaje 6714, Žabljak 532, Kotor 491, Kolašin489, Ulcinj 431, Mojkovac 406, Bar 392, Plav 267, Tivat 192, Danilovgrad 135, Petnjica 128, Tuzi 127, Andrijevica 79, Gusinje 94, Herceg Novi 81, Šavnik 100 and Plužine 62.