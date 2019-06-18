Darmanović opened the Consulate of Montenegro in Bologna

Montenegro’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Srđan Darmanović, opened today the Consulate of Montenegro in Bologna, headed by Honorary Consul, Mr Tonino Lamborgini.

On this occasion, Minister Darmanović expressed confidence that the activities of Honorary Consul Lamborgini will contribute to the creation of a new dimension in bilateral relations, with the focus on promotion of economic and cultural cooperation.

“This year, Montenegro and Italy celebrate 140 years from establishing diplomatic relations, and that is why today’s opening of the Consulate in Bologna represents an important step forward in developing cooperation, as it confirms the year-long and strong partnership between the two states,” Mr Darmanovic noted.

Honorary Consul Lamborgini said Montenegro has been a country with great investment potentials and that his activities would be focusing on supporting and encouraging the Italian companies to operate in Montenegro.