Democrats are electing the president of the party on 25 May

In the lead-up to the second Congress that is going t be held on 25 May, Democratic Montenegro has already started organization and technical preparation for it. The Congress is going to elect the President of this party.

“Inter-party preparations have been completed at all levels. The procedure of suggesting candidates for the party authorities has been finished and the municipal committees have unanimously defined the candidate lists”, said Democrats.

The list of 900 delegates has been determined unanimously during the meeting of the Main Committee. They are going to elect the Main Committee in the next four-year term of office.

“The Committee will count 122 members. 90 of them will be elected at the Congress, 32 are members by function, according to the Statute of Democratic Montenegro”.

There are going to be a total of 1.400 participants at the Congress.