Đenero: “Mini-Shengen” is a trap set by Serbia

The “Mini-Schengen” story, accentuated by Serbia, is still in the focus of attention. Montenegro clearly showed skepticism about this project. Minister of Economy, Ms Dragica Sekulić, said that the initiative launched by Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania already existed in Montenegro. In other words, Montenegro has already taken that path.
Political analyst from Zagreb, Mr Davor Đenero, agrees that Montenegro doesn’t need “Mini-Schengen”. He says that this project is a deceit.
“Although this project has wide European support, Montenegro’s skepticism about it is very rational. There are several traps in this project. First and foremost, this project is designed to secure Serbia’s dominant position and limit the maneuvering space of member states in the autonomous control of illegal migration. Serbia, functioning as refugees’ hot spot, in fact wants to shift the burden of accommodation of migrants, leading Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina into a very unfavorable position towards the Union”, says Mr Đenero.
Mr Đenero touched on the new model of the EU enlargement policy, presented by the French president, Mr Emmanuel Macron.
Mr Đenero hailed Montenegro’s view and attitude when it comes to this question.
“Incurable optimist will see something good in this situation. Blocking negotiation process led to speaking out on something that should have been said loud and clear long time ago – Montenegro is the leader in the pre-accession process. Another good thing is that Montenegro’s authorities have maintained patience”, says Mr Đenero.
He says that media in Belgrade, under Mr Aleksandar Vučić’s control, gladly accepted non-paper, being aware that Serbia lacks capacity for full membership.
“Montenegro really should remain consistent and insist on fulfilling its duties”, concluded Mr Đenero.