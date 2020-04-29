Diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan helps 40 most vulnerable families

Diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan has given support packages containing basic supplies to Municipalities of Podgorica and Tuzi.

Representatives of the Diplomatic mission have handed packages for several families directly to their addresses.

Representatives of the Municipalities of Podgorica and Tivat have expressed their gratitude for the help as gesture of solidarity and friendship.

Head of the Diplomatic Mission of Azerbaijan in Montenegro, Mr Mahir Jafarov, pointed out friendly relations between the two countries and added it was very important that we continued to help each other.