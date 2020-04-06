Donations achieve their purpose

National Coordination Body (NCB) stated in the session today that all state services had carried out all planned activities duly and accordingly and that measures had been respected to a very high extent The Body also adopted Report on the donations paid by 9 o’clock.

What has been provided thanks to donations so far:

Payments amount to €6.738.838 and $56.000. Outflow amounts to €978.406.

“Expense structure of ever single euro has been made available to public. Data with total inflows and outflows will be updated every Monday on the Government’s web portal and specialized portal www.coronainfocg.me”, the statement said.

NCB has opened SMS line for donations, 15888, through which citizens can join the fight against coronavirus.

NCB reiterated its gratitude to citizens for the understanding of the situation and responsible behavior.