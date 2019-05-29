Đukanović and Pahor: Montenegro is an example of stability

President of Slovenia, Mr Borut Pahor came to Montenegro. He was heartily welcomed by the President of Montenegro, Mr Milo Đukanović.

The two presidents agreed that Montenegro was leader in European integration, example of stability and that it was committed to reaching European standard of living.

Montenegrin president said that relations between the two countries were excellent.

“This is a great opportunity to sum up the quality of the so far cooperation and to consider the improvements we had made. We haven’t got any open questions. We might improve economic cooperation and encourage commercial relationship. We are very thankful for the support Slovenia provided in the area of defense. Our priority now is keeping the stable economic growth tempo. Mr Pahor and I spoke about the region as well and we agree on the ways of settling problems”, said Mr Đukanović.

Mr Pahor said that EU enlargement into the WB was a geo-political question.

“That probably means that political will for the enlargement is going to be weaker in the next five years. Our solidarity will make this part of WB a whole and an attraction. Mr Đukanović and I have exchanged some views and estimates. Montenegro is the biggest positive surprise of the negotiation process. It’s a model of a stable country. Negotiations are under way. There are some complications, just like it was the case with other candidate countries. We will assist Montenegro to become EU member”, said Mr Pahor.

While he is in Montenegro, Mr Pahor is going to visit cultural and historical monuments in Cetinje and he’s also going to take part in To Be Secure forum which is taking place in Budva.