Đukanović congratulates Pendarovski on NATO accession

Mr Milo Đukanović, Montenegro’s president, sent a greeting card to the president of Morth Macedonia, Mr Stevo Pendarovski, the administration and citizens in relation to the completion of the process of the ratification of protocol on the North Macedonia’s accession to NATO.

“As of today, the flag of North Macedonia will be hoisted in the headquarters of the Alliance in Brussels. Our Trans-Atlantic community is now richer for one more ally. Montenegro truly celebrates your deserved success, which is the guarantee of more prosperous and safer future for the entire region. Our political relations and traditional friendship are strengthened now. In those difficult days of fight with the coronavirus pandemic, reception of North Macedonia into NATO is another proof of resolve and strong commitment to open door policy and values of partnership, solidarity and mutual support”, Mr Đukanović said.