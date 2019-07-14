Đukanović: I’m impressed by what I saw at the Portonovi resort

President of Montenegro, Milo Đukanović, visited the Portonovi resort in Herceg Novi today, upon the invitation of Ahmet Erentok, President of the Board of Directors of Azmont Investments. On this occasion, the final works of the first phase of the construction, amenities and activities, which will be available to the local and international public from 1 August 2019, were shown for the first time.

Mr Đukanović said: “I’m impressed by what I saw at the Portonovi resort. Given that I have been monitoring the implementation of the project from the very first day, it seems almost incredible that so many things have already been finished, and in line with our most optimistic expectations. We wanted to choose a good partner who will be capable of introducing new standards in both construction and tourism offer, and I think that today we can say we are going to get it, while the first groups of visitors will be able to enjoy it from this summer already,” President Đukanović said after he finished his tour at the Portonovi resort.

According to him, another very important thing is that the best hotel offer of the Montenegrin coast will be significantly bolstered through the completion of construction of the main facility, that is, prestigious One & Only Hotel, the first of its kind in Europe.

“I absolutely insist that through the implementation of such a project we significantly improved our standards, and that we are achieving what we wanted to achieve – Montenegro not to be one of the Adriatic or one of the Mediterranean tourism destinations but to become one of the prestigious European tourism destinations through the implementation of such projects,” President Đukanović emphasized.

He continued: “Finally, I can notice that the investor showed a high level of social responsibility while implementing this project.”

Mr Ahmet Erentok said they were honored to welcome President Đukanović today, as the agreement with the Montenegrin government on the development and construction of this high-end hotel complex was signed on this day seven years ago.

He announced the Resort would be ready to welcome its first guests in April 2020.

The Resort spans over 26 acres and consists of 1.8 kilometers of an exclusive coastal area with 214 residences. World brands, such as the first One & Only hotel in Europe with the Espace Chenot Health Wellness Spa Center, and D-Marine with 238 berths and the ability to receive boats up to 120m long, are part of the Portonovi’s resort offer. A border crossing is also envisaged within the marina.