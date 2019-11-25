Analysis of the media stage carried out for the October this year has shown that Vijesti media group- newspapers, portal and TV- continue to create negative image of Montenegro’s president, Mr Milo Đukanović. Monitoring of the media content has identified 253 media reports mentioning Mr Đukanović. General assessment of the author is that mentioning Mr Đukanović in negative context continues, although it has been more subtle and less obvious lately.

“Compared with the previous month, Mr Đukanović’s publicity in those media hasn’t changed. These three media have published 53 positive reports, 82 were neutral in tone and 118 were negative”, reads the analysis.

Authors have established that daily trend of the number of media news shows that information related to Mr Đukanović were equally represented throughout the month, except on 19 October, when there were 17 media reports, out of which 15 were negative in tone.

“Negative media reports account for 47,04% of total publicity Mr Đukanović attracted. Therefore, following the contents produced by Vijesti portal, newspapers and TV, readers and watchers could definitely get negative impression”, reads the analysis.

Comparing data on president’s media representation to the representation of the Prime Minister of President of the Parliament, it is obvious that Mr Đukanović is the main target of Vijesti.

Vijesti is continuously conducting negative media campaign against Mr Đukanović, and its scope and intensity have become so obvious.

That this isn’t just “public interest”, as explained by Vijesti representatives, proves the fact that Mr Đukanović is much more represented in media than any other official or opposition leader. Everything’s as plain as day-the intention and the target.

TV a leader in releasing negative reports

Vijesti TV has increased number of negative media reports (63,64%). The conclusion is that TV has created the most negative picture of Mr Đukanović.