Đukanović: Serbian Orthodox Church and some parties are seeking to implement ideology of Great Serbian nationalism

Montenegro’s President, Mr Milo Đukanović, said that interests of two very important and quite brutal players had connected now. Players who “are seeking to implement ideologies of great Serbian nationalism in Montenegro” – Serbian Orthodox Church and some political parties.

“Yes. I’m talking about DF and Democratic Montenegro. Democrats have finally decided to shed their image of a pro-European party and showed they are actually a nationalistic, clerical political structure playing the role of a contractor of the great-Serbian nationalism in Montenegro”, said Mr Đukanović in “Živa istina” talk show.

He said that alleged vulnerability of Serbian people in Montenegro had been in focus in 2007 too.

“Whenever leaders of pro-Serbian political parties in Montenegro started to lose some monopoly position, they would try to present it as some sort of violation of their national rights. Back in 2007, they wanted to amend law on general education and bring Serbian and Montenegrin language to a same level. I’m surprised to see that they are trying that again. If somebody irresponsible accepted that compromise, it would mean that we are actually giving up on independence and European path our country has taken. Now they are threatening that there will be elections next year, in which opposition won’t take part , which would jeopardize the legitimacy of election results and bring into question Montenegro’s democratic rating”, says Mr Đukanović.

If we gave up now, we would definitely destroy everything we have been working on after the referendum.

“That’s not going to happen, we are moving on. We understand there are still people in Montenegro who oppose its European perspective. We are trying to deal with them through political fight and in accordance with the legal system of Montenegro. No reason for pessimism. We have always been successful in managing such intentions”, says Mr Đukanović.

Last attempts to blackmail

As far as the Law on Freedom of Religion is concerned, Mr Đukanović thinks it’s just another attempt to blackmail independent and European Montenegro.

“Let’s just remember the time we were getting ready for the referendum. We had a suggestion from Belgrade that we should give up on the referendum. After we refused to do so, there was a request for the interference of Serbian citizens. We refused that too and then, if you remember, came blackmail. Montenegrin citizens will not have right to medical treatment in health institutions in Serbia, Montenegrin students won’t be entitled to study in the universities of Serbia, and other nonsense”, says Mr Đukanović.

Commenting on the set of election laws, he says that we are continuously working on the improvement of election legislation and that we are trying to follow what is regarded as god European practice in that domain.

Mr Đukanović states it is very important to have democratic elections.

“It is important that election results are recognized by our European partners because then we can achieve our foreign policy goals more easily. One of the most important tasks is exactly the one you insist on. It is very important to continue pursuing a systematic policy of the improvement of our own identity”, says Montenegro’s first man.

No blackmail

He says clearly that he won’t accept any blackmail.

Mr Đukanović denies that the Government has launched proposal for the law and referred it to the Parliament with the aim of bringing adoption of election legislation into question.

“None of that is true. We have been preparing that law since 2014. During 2018, there was a very intense discussion with the representatives of religious communities in Montenegro. In the last couple of months, we had dialogues with the representatives of Serbian Orthodox Church. What else can you expect after five years of work? The law has to be referred to the Parliament”, says Mr Đukanović.

A downright lie

Speaking about the Law on Freedom of Religion again, Mr Đukanović says it’s not true that they are trying seize property of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

“That’s lie, and there’s no euphemism for it. There’s no room for compromise here. The procedure has been followed. The question is: are we ready for the political compromise? Are we ready to give up on everything we have been building for the past two or three decades. Are we willing to give up on our European path and let Montenegro be a Serbian state, guided by SOC”, says Mr Đukanović.

He declined to comment on the remarks from Serbia regarding the Law on Freedom of Religion.

Unreasonable act

Speaking about the attack on Miodrag Daka Davidović, Mr Đukanović said that we should ask ourselves who would have the biggest benefit from such a horrific event.

Asked if he had any information on whether Davidović had right to enter Montenegro’s territory because of his problems with the law, Mr Đukanović answers no.

” Honestly, I didn’t care about it and I didn’t even red what you said. The only question is: does he have problems with the law? If not, he’s a free citizen”, says Mr Đukanović.

Mr Đukanović agrees that taking out relics of the Saint Basil of Ostrog in the convocation in Nikšić is a sacrilege.

“It’s just another example of disrespect for the laws of Montenegro. There are many others. This is in direct contravention of the law on cultural goods of Montenegro”, says Mr Đukanović.

No more invitations

Asked if DPS will once again call on the parliamentary parties to enter the Government, President says there were some invitations for the establishment of some wider, technical coalition.

“That isn’t real now. And we have explained several times why. At the end of 2015, a traditional political partnership DPS-SDP was broke. It was followed by accusations regarding political corruption. We thought we should offer opposition the possibility to enter the Government and see that a very serious and responsible dialogue is held there”, says Mr Đukanović.

Democratic culture deficit

President says that boycott is never a good choice.

“Boycott is a reflection of immaturity of a democratic society and democratic culture deficit. The one who boycotts always pays through the nose. We are very interested in avoiding a boycott. We want to harmonize election legislation just because we believe in our political power and we firmly believe we win. However, if somebody decided to be marginalized and fall short of financial revenues, lose media attention, then they would definitely decide to boycott elections”, says Mr Đukanović.