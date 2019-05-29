Đukanović: We are leaders in the region

Commenting on the EC Progress Report on Montenegro, President of Montenegro, Mr Milo Đukanović, pointed out that he would analyze every single opinion expressed in the report in detail. He said that EU membership was Montenegro’s priority.

“Montenegro has made a giant step forward and we are a leader in the negotiation process”, said Mr Đukanović.

There are two key deficits – knowledge deficit and rule of law deficit.

“There are more open questions and the country is addressing those questions as its priority problem. There are going to be more problems, let’s face it, but it’s important that policies in the region face the challenges responsibly”, said the President.

Montenegro managed to improve its stability in very difficult conditions.

“This country is very responsible subject. If we have growth rates exceeding 4,5%, we can be satisfied and we can talk about the European perspective in near future”, said Mr Đukanović in Villa Gorica during the media conference with the President of Slovenia, Mr Borut Pahor.