Employee of IJZ suspected of misuing his office

The Criminal Police Office filed a criminal charge against an employee of the Public Health Institute (IJZ), D.P., on suspicion of misusing his office, the police stated today.

“It is suspected that he exceeded his competencies and enabled the Podgorica-based company ‘Slavisan’ to disinfect freight vehicles at the Debeli brijeg border crossing without carrying out the procedure prescribed by the Public Health Institute, without a warrant and without informing the management of this institution about it,” the police said.