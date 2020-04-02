Eraković: We are fighting for the health of the nation, nothing else matters

Dr Jevto Eraković, Director of the Clinical Center of Montenegro, said that Montenegro “is fighting for the health of the nation and against coronavirus” and that measures “must be respected”.

“Obviously, every measure causes a certain discomfort with everybody. But if we want to achieve results we want, we must adhere to the measures and citizens need to show maximum responsibility”, Dr Eraković said.

He said that “negative effects of every measure are not important in comparison to what we are achieving”.