Erdoğan ready to visit Montenegro

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, warmly congratulated Montenegro on the outcome of the presidential elections. He also expressed his readiness to visit Montenegro.

He is sure that Đukanović would be a very important factor for stability in the political life of Montenegro.

“ I’d like to say I’m really glad that the cooperation between us is constantly developing, within historical and traditionally friendly environment between the two nations. I put great trust in the future of our relations which can serve as an example to other countries”, said Erdoğan.

President of Germany, Frank- Walter Steinmeier, and President of Albania, Ilir Meta also welcomed Đukanović as new President of Montenegro and wished him success in his ruling.