Eurosuper 95 two cents cheaper

Eurosuper BMB 95 has been cheaper in Montenegro as of midnight, whereas the prices of euro diesel, fuel oil and heating oil have remained the same.

Eurosuper BMB 95 is two cents cheaper and it costs €1.23.

The price of BMB 98 has remained the same – €1.28.

Euro diesel has also remained the same – €1.11 per litre, as well as fuel oil in the wholesale market – €1.08.

According to the Regulation on the method of forming maximum retail prices of petroleum products, the next calculation will be made on 30 October 2017 and any altered values of petroleum products shall be valid starting from 31 October 2017, said the Ministry of Economy.