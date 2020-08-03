Even the Russian Orthodox Church shows interest in the elections in Montenegro

Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied today allegations from Metropolitan Ilarion that Montenegro’s Government has tried to convince him of the validity of the Law on Freedom of Religion.

“As election day is approaching, meddling of interested factors is becoming wider. This time, Russian Orthodox Church has interfered through its president for external affairs, Metropolitan Ilarion, stating that Montenegrin Ambassador to Moscow tried to “convince him of the validity of the Law on Freedom of Religion”, Ministry reported today.

Montenegrin Ambassador to Russian Federation acquainted representatives of the Russian orthodox church with the law in question in a professional and diplomatic way.

“The fact that metropolitan Ilarion is trying to imply something more than this just shows unification of the campaign of the patriarchy in Moscow and Belgrade in their goals and instruments they use to achieve those goals”, Ministry said.

They state with regret that his views are colored more with politics than spirituality.

“The target of such statements is always the same – bringing Montenegro’s Euro-Atlantic orientation to an end by committing to changing relationship of political forces in our country”, Ministry said.