Facts and figures: Montenegrins mostly take medicines for cardiovascular disease

Last year, people in Montenegro took medicines worth more than €85.5 million, which is by nearly €8.5 million more compared to the year before.

The 2018 report on spending on medicines prepared by the Montenegro’s Agency for Medicines says that €59,384,849.45 was spent for public healthcare institutions in Montenegro, which makes up 69.32% of the total amount of medicines took in Montenegro during 2018.

The report from 15 registered pharmaceutical wholesalers shows that the citizens mostly took drugs for preventing cardiovascular disease, followed by drugs acting on blood and/or blood forming organs, drugs treating digestive system and metabolism and medicines for nervous system treatment.