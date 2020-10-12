Filipović: Smurfs are the recognition sign of right-wingers in Montenegro

Talking about the influence of social media and spreading extremist views and hate speech, Mr Ljubo Filipović, political analyst, said it was all about the events that are taking place on global and local level.

“In America, you can recognize extremists by Aloha shirts. In Montenegro we don’t have shirts with palm branches as insignia of right-wings, but we have smurfs who have accidentally become the sign for recognizing people with extreme ideas, thanks to the professor from Bar. People who have smiling Njegoš on their profile photos. I think relativizing danger is our biggest problem”, said Mr Filipović in ‘Different radio line” TV show.

Montenegro should not be part of “Little Schengen”

“Avoiding to mention ‘little Schengen” is before the government is formed is probably a tactical move. The former government certainly opposed it and I think it was a good decision. So far, we haven’t received an answer to that question from the governing majority. And not only to that question, but to many others”, Mr Filipović said.

EC Report is a boring document made by biased experts

Commenting on the latest EC Report, Mr Filipović said that “we received another boring document from Brussels”.

“Let’s turn the things around a little bit and ask what the EU has done to deserve our trust. The Commissioner comes from the power in Hungary, which is the subject of the critics of Brussels in much more serious areas than in MNE. So, there’s a credibility issue here”, Mr Filipović thinks.

The part referring to the economic support is particularly interesting to Mr Filipović.

“This is the first time that the EU offered a serious plan. We’ll see if its intentions are honest enough”, Mr Filipović says.

The fact that the report doesn’t mention interference of SOC into political affairs in Montenegro is explained by another fact – that the report is drawn up by experts who observe things selectively.

As far as Brussels’ relation with the region is concerned, Mr Flipović says the problem lies in the EU’s inability to deal with crises.

”I think the EU has no answer to the question about its future, and that harms this region the most”, he says.

According to Mr Filipović, the Balkan region is the antechamber of all geopolitical experiences.”

Serbia is clearly showing signs of no sitting on two chairs, which is encouraged by the USA. It all depends on the US elections”, he says.

Mr Filipović thinks Mr Vučić’s choice could be America.