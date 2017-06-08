This is how the first cabinet meeting as the new NATO member began

After DPS youth welcomed prime minister Dusko Markovic on the occasion of Montenegro’s accession to NATO yesterday, his cabinet’s colleagues did that today.

The government began today’s cabinet meeting with the analysis of the huge success – Montenegro’s full membership in the alliance.

The ministers and the prime minister enjoyed a cake and champagne.

Ovako je počela prva sjednica Vlade Crne Gore kao nove članice NATO-a pic.twitter.com/dLHfwVgFon — Vlada Crne Gore (@VladaCG) June 8, 2017

Montenegro officially joined NATO on 5 June.

Yesterday, Montenegrin flag is hoisted in front of NATO headquarters in Brussels while the Montenegrin national anthem was played.