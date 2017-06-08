English

This is how the first cabinet meeting as the new NATO member began

08/06/2017 18:29
After DPS youth welcomed prime minister Dusko Markovic on the occasion of Montenegro’s accession to NATO yesterday, his cabinet’s colleagues did that today.

The government began today’s cabinet meeting with the analysis of the huge success – Montenegro’s full membership in the alliance.

The ministers and the prime minister enjoyed a cake and champagne.

Montenegro officially joined NATO on 5 June.

Yesterday, Montenegrin flag is hoisted in front of NATO headquarters in Brussels while the Montenegrin national anthem was played.

