Fixed-to-mobile calls to be cheaper starting from 1 July

Prices of phone calls from fixe network of the Montenegrin Telekom to mobile networks in Montenegro will be by 10% lower starting from 1 July. Towards other fixed networks prices will be by 5% lower, Agency for Electronic Communications and Postal Services said.

On the basis of the results of cost models, Agency ordered Montenegrin Telecom to apply 4,74 cents per minute tariff for calls to mobile networks in Montenegro. Phone calls of Telenor to other fixed networks will cost 3,65 cents per minute.

“The same decision envisages a 10% reduction of wholesale monthly subscription for ADSL package. Decisions reducing wholesale prices of services of finishing calls of Montenegrin Telecom, Telenor and M:tel by 11,8%.

They add that prices of Montenegrin Telekom, Telenor, M:tel and Telemach will be by 15,5% lower for wholesale service of finishing calls.