Foreign demand leads to surge in the prices of apartments

Prices of apartments, especially in Podgorica and on the Montenegrin coast, are on the rise this year, mostly due to buoyant foreign demand, say the representatives of real estate agencies and construction agencies and companies.

According to the most recent statistics, average price per square meter in the new construction in Montenegro amounted to €1.024 in the first quarter of the year.

Director of Iva Real Estate company in Podgorica, Ms Mira Radović, said that the data they had amassed indicated that price of apartments was dramatically increasing.

“Prices of apartments in Podgorica have been going up in the last couple of months. For apartments located near Delta, price per square meter reaches €1.350 – €1.400. Price of a square meter of finished apartments totals €1.500. A square meter of apartments located in Stari Aerodrom costs €1.150 – €1.250. I think this isn’t reasonable”, says Ms Radović.

Representatives of Pronova real estate agree.

“Prices of apartments are constantly increasing depending on the location and quality of construction. Increasing foreign demand is one of the main reasons”, said Ms Žana Kora-Popović.

She points out that more people from Turkey and other countries look for apartments in Podgorica or on the coast.

“I’m talking about wealthy buyers, who want luxury. And that, of course, has an impact on prices”, points out Ms Korać-Popović.

“When domestic people want to buy an apartment, the price can be agreed. It’s usually lower than the one paid by some foreigner”, says Ms Korać-Popović.

She adds that sometimes happens that our people here sell their real estate and then buy apartments abroad. She says that “1000+” project has a significant impact on the price of apartments.

Statistical data however, indicates otherwise. Data collected in the first quarter of the year shows that prices have fallen.

“Average price per square meter in new construction in Montenegro amounted to €1.024 “.

“Price of square meter of apartments on the coast amounted to €1.433. As for the north of the country, average price per square meter amounted to €795”.